Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.40 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.37 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

