RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RBB stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

