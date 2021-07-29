Reach plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:RCH)

Reach plc (LON:RCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.10. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 359 ($4.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.78.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

