Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centerra Gold (CGAU)

7/20/2021 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

7/16/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

6/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

