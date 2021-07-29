Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Recro Pharma worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.