Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

RDFN traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $60.80. 10,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,933. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,519.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

