Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 71,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

