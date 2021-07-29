Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

