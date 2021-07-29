Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,915,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $130.07. 33,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,611. The stock has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

