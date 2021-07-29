Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,981. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35.

