Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.59. 78,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

