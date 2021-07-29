Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

LH traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $285.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

