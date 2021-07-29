Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 245 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

NYSE EW traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,685. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $110.78.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

