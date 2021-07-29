Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,092 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. 39,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.