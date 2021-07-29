Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLXXF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RLXXF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 76,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,253. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.