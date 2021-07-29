Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 65,260 Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.87% of Hudson Capital worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUSN opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34. Hudson Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

