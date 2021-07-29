Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 426.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STSA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

