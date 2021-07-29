Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $597,000 Position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atento were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE ATTO opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24. Atento S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

