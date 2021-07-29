Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of MoSys worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. MoSys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

