Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 132,800 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 91.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 916,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

