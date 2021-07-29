Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

