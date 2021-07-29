Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

