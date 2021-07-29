Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

