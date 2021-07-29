Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.710-$2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.90 million.Repligen also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.71-2.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.12. 11,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 165.63 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $240.49.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

