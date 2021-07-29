Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.43 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.780 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.09. 16,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $240.49.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.