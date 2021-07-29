Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

TSE SVM opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,800. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at C$991,568.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,501 shares of company stock worth $382,417.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

