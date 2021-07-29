Research Analysts Set Expectations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

