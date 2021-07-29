Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

RGP opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $521.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

