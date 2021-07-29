Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.83

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 22587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 238,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

