Reviewing Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sony Group and Integrated Media Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.48 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.67 Integrated Media Technology $1.21 million 11.17 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sony Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sony Group and Integrated Media Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sony Group beats Integrated Media Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services. Its products include Glasses-free 3D Video Wall, Glasses-free 4K 3D Display, 4K3DPro Super Workstation, Visumotion, Glasses-free 3D Mobile Devices and MemtoTM Picture Frames. The company was founded on August 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

