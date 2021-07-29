Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

NYSE REV opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Revlon has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

