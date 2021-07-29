Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.71

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 1760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.