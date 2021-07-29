Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 425,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,361. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

