RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,750 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RHIM. Citigroup lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday.

LON:RHIM traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,862 ($50.46). 141,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,268.06. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.02.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

