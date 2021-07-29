Richard Berliand Purchases 25,000 Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Stock

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 197.85 ($2.58). 5,449,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,378. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. Man Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 533.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

