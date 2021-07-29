Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

