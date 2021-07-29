Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,600 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,256.15 ($81.74).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,299.11 ($82.30) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,016.62. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £101.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.