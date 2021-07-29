Robert Luciano Buys 70,000 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,450.00 ($116,750.00).
Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,770.00 ($50,550.00).
- On Monday, July 19th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,970.00 ($51,407.14).
- On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,850.00 ($87,750.00).
- On Monday, July 5th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,120.00 ($70,085.71).
- On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Luciano bought 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$364,350.00 ($260,250.00).
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$48,700.00 ($34,785.71).
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Luciano bought 240,552 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$568,183.82 ($405,845.59).
- On Monday, June 7th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$118,100.00 ($84,357.14).
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Luciano bought 100,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$239,500.00 ($171,071.43).
- On Thursday, May 20th, Robert Luciano purchased 210,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$485,730.00 ($346,950.00).
VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.