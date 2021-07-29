Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce $100.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Rocky Brands posted sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $411.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,366. The company has a market capitalization of $386.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

