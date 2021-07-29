Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,207,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

