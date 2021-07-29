Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Acquires 11,532 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 11,532 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

RR stock opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.