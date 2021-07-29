Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.36. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,956,721 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

