Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.36. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,956,721 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
