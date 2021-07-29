Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,774 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Omeros were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omeros by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $913.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. WBB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

