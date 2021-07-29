Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.94.

XMTR opened at $71.59 on Monday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

