Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

