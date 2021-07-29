Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Masimo worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Masimo by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $264.66 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.78. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.