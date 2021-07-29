Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $33,387,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $700.85 million, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.