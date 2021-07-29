Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $185.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.31.

NYSE AXP opened at $170.02 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

