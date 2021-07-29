Royal Bank of Canada Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $104.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.16. 6,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

