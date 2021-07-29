Royal Bank of Canada Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $166.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

